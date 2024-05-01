K/Kumey GSP alleges electoral malpractice, demands probe

ITANAGAR, 30 Apr: The Kurung Kumey district unit of the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) alleged electoral malpractice in 19-Nyapin assembly constituency and demanded that the chief electoral officer (CEO) initiate a thorough investigation into the matter and take appropriate action against all individuals and parties found to be involved in said malpractice.

Kurung Kumey GSP president Gida Rima Bengia in a letter to the CEO on 28 April said that the electoral process in the constituency was marred by serious malpractice and irregularities.

“Upon investigation, it was discovered that a significant number of polling stations were unlawfully captured and manipulated by polling agents affiliated with certain political entities,” she said in her letter.

Bengia said that “the unethical conduct not only undermines the democratic principles upon which our nation stands, but also deprives the citizens of their fundamental right to free and fair elections.”

The GSP district chief also drew the CEO’s attention to “the affidavit submitted by GSP block president of Nyapin circle, Tadar Lukap, detailing the incidents that transpired on 19 April.”

She claimed that “his testimony corroborates the widespread malpractice that occurred during the electoral process of Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency.”