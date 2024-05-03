Tobacco products, alcohol seized

ITANAGAR, 2 May: A huge amount of cigarettes and other tobacco products, along with illegally stored alcohol, was seized from shops situated within a 100-mtr radius of educational institutions in Kankarnallah and G Sector areas in Naharlagun during a drive carried out by the flying squad of the ICR district tobacco control cell on Wednesday.

The tobacco products and alcohol were seized under Section 6a and 6b of the COTPA by the flying squad led by Naharlagun CO Nani Mamung.

All the shop owners who violated the COTPA sections were served challans amounting to Rs 200 each, and were warned against further selling any type of tobacco products near educational institutions.

The seized cigarettes and other tobacco products and alcohol were burnt and disposed of at the Naharlagun mini-secretariat. (DIPRO)