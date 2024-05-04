Guv urges IRCSAPSB to continue upholding Red Cross Society’s ideals

ITANAGAR, 3 May: Governor KT Parnaik urged members of the Indian Red Cross Society, Arunachal Pradesh State Branch (IRCSAPSB) to “continue to uphold the noble ideals of the Red Cross and strive to create a world where kindness and solidarity reign supreme.”

During an interaction with the members at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday, the governor, who is the president of the IRCSAPSB, said that “the dedication, compassion and selflessness of Red Cross volunteers have always inspired all to be devoted and to live with greater empathy and compassion,” adding that “in the face of adversity, uncertainty, and disaster, it is the unwavering dedication of Red Cross volunteers that serves as a beacon of hope and compassion.”

He said that, whether it be providing aid to victims of natural disasters, offering comfort to those experiencing personal crises, or delivering lifesaving assistance to communities in need, “the selfless service of the volunteers embodies the very essence of humanity.”

He advised the IRCSAPSB members to “involve more youths in the organisation,” and suggested to them to create awareness on first aid, natural disasters and precautions against them, health and sanitation, and the importance of blood donation.

IRCSAPSB joint secretary Tame Anuk briefed the governor on the programmes and initiatives of the IRC’s state branch.

IRCSAPSB vice chairman Dr Marli Ete, and Marbom Gangkak also attended the meeting. (Raj Bhavan)