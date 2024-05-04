SCCZ holds commencement ceremony

ZIRO, 3 May: The commencement ceremony for the Class of 2024 of St Claret College, Ziro (SCCZ) here in Lower Subansiri district was held at the college auditorium on Friday.

State Information Commissioner Dani Gambo, who presided over the ceremony, in his address advised the students regarding perseverance and consistency,and reminisced about his association with the college since its inception.

“The final year students of the college attended the ceremony, and took a pledge to be responsible citizens of the future by assimilating the values taught in the college,” it informed in a release.

Anthropology department student Rajshree Awasthi was the valedictorian of the Class of 2024, the college informed.

In his commencement address, SCCZ principal Fr Allwyn Mendoz emphasised on “the power of discipline in life,” and urged the students to “uphold the values you have learnt in this institution.”

The ceremony was attended by many parents and well-wishers of the students of the college’s Class of 2024, besides the teachers, staff and other students of the college.

“During the ceremony, 72 students were awarded various awards and scholarships, viz, SCCZ residential scholarship, SCCZ academic scholarship, Single Step Foundation (USA) scholarship, Edacheriparambil ME memorial scholarship, Gigi-Mini scholarship, Saju-Bindu scholarship, Fr Tomy scholarship, Dani Tabin Yaniya Memorial Award, Theresiakutty John memorial scholarship, Frank Xavier scholarship, Tiny Miracles scholarship, and SCCZ academic awards for outstanding academic performance,” it said.