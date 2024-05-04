HCTE NSS volunteers represent state at NE NSS fest

ITANAGAR, 3 May: NSS volunteers of Lekhi-based Hills College of Teacher Education (HCTE) represented NSS Arunachal Pradesh at the North East NSS Festival-2024, held at the Jaintia Eastern College in Khliehriat, Meghalaya, from 29 April to 3 May.

A total of 30 volunteers, led by HCTE Assistant Professor and NSS Programme Officer Dakngam Riba, attended the festival, which was aimed to showcase and exchange cultural diversity among the eight states of Northeast India.

“The volunteers actively participated in all activities and showcased the diverse culture of Arunachal Pradesh in the festival,” Prof Riba informed in a release.

HCTE NSS volunteer Punam Das bagged the first position in the extempore speech on ‘Yuva Samvad – India@2047’, she added.