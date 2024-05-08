BJP expels 27 leaders

ITANAGAR, 7 May: The state BJP on Tuesday expelled 27 disgruntled party leaders who contested the 19 April elections in the state against the party’s official candidates after being denied tickets.

The party’s state disciplinary action committee chairman Tarh Tarak said that the leaders have been expelled for six years.

The expelled politicians had contested on the tickets of the National People’s Party, which Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma heads, the Nationalist Congress Party, the People’s Party of Arunachal, and as independent candidates.

Some of the prominent expelled leaders include Yeshi Tsewang, who contested from Dirang, Wangdi Dorjee Khirmey (Kalaktang), Tenzing Nimya Glow (Thrizino-Buragaon), Nabam Vivek (Doimukh), Mayu Taring (Palin), Dikto Yekar (Daporijo), Ajay Murtem (Raga), Taba Doni (Dumporijo), Gokar Basar (Basar), and Jarkar Gamlin. (PTI)