DC asks TK Engineering to speed up work on NH Package B

ITANAGAR, 7 May: Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta on Monday asked representatives of TK Engineering and Consortium Pvt Ltd (TKECPL), led by its project manager Mohan Bora, to speed up the work under Package B of the national highway, “as the slow progress of the work is causing inconvenience to the commuters.”

The DC, who along with officers of the highway department, led by EE Tadu Takhe, besides representatives of TKECPL, and others inspected the stretch from Papu Nallah to Nirjuli, expressed disappointment over the slow progress of the work.

The TKECPL representatives informed that the remaining work on the road from Papu Nallah to the Jollang trijunction will begin from 8 May, in response to which the DC warned that “there should not be any compromise with the quality of work, and the work should be completed expeditiously.”

The TKECPL members informed also that the work on the flyover and the service road is in progress, in response to which the DC asked them to “fill up the digging around piers of flyover for making the road smooth and motorable for the commuters.”

Mehta informed that teams will be constituted to monitor the work on the highway. “Team 1 will monitor the work on bitumen concrete layer from Nirjuli to Mithun Gate and Papu Nallah-Jollang trijunction to the opposite of Niba Hospital. Team 2 will monitor the work on potholes from Yupia trijunction to Mithun Gate; Team 3 will fill up digging around piers of flyover for making the road smooth and motorable for the commuters, and Team 4 will look after the work on service road,” she said.

The DC added that she will personally monitor the progress of work, along with the EAC and the CO of Naharlagun.

She also directed the representatives to ensure that the potholes are filled up regularly to avoid inconvenience to the public.

The DC also took stock of the work on the Lagun bridge.

She urged all stakeholders to “give your best in carrying out your responsibilities, despite the arrival of the monsoon season.”

The TKECPL project manager was also instructed to “prepare a detailed plan to implement the aforementioned decisions in a timely manner, so as to resolve the issue of traffic congestion across the Naharlagun-Nirjuli stretch.”

Additionally, the DC asked them to “improve the road quality across the Yupia trijunction till Mithun Gate to make driving and riding on the stretch more comfortable.” (DIPRO)