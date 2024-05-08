Guv extends Red Cross Day greetings

ITANAGAR, 7 May: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the people of the state, particularly the Red Cross volunteers, on the occasion of the World Red Cross Day, which commemorates the birth anniversary of Sir Jean Henry Dunant, the founder of the Red Cross movement.

The governor expressed hope that the occasion would instil renewed zeal and passion among the volunteers and motivate the youths of the state to become Red Cross members.

The International Red Cross movement started by Jean Henry Dunant, and the Red Crescent Movement, are the world’s largest humanitarian networks working to save lives, build community resilience, strengthen local crisis support systems, and prevent human suffering around the world. It endeavours to protect life and health, and to ensure respect for human beings, he said.

“As the president of the Indian Red Cross Society, Arunachal Pradesh State Branch, I am proud that the Arunachali Red Cross Society volunteers have taken initiatives of helping people, including organising blood donation camps. I am sanguine that our Red Cross volunteers will continue to render yeoman service to the needy and less privileged ones of the society at the time of need and emergencies,” Parnaik said.

He appealed to the youths of the state to join the Indian Red Cross Society and "render your valuable service to the society."