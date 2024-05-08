Meeting on monsoon preparedness

AALO, 7 May: The West Siang District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) convened a meeting here on Tuesday to discuss the district’s monsoon preparedness.

During the meeting, which was chaired by DC (i/c) Mabi Taipodia, District Disaster Management Officer Dorjee Nima highlighted how to prepare for the upcoming monsoon. “This year the National Disaster Management Authority has warned of the probability of occurrence of heatwave,” he informed, and urged all the line departments to “get prepared to mitigate any eventuality during monsoon.”

For Aalo township, the DDMA has identified the government higher secondary school ground as a safe location in case of natural calamities. The departments of health, power, PHE, WRD, etc, are ready to mitigate any eventuality, the HoDs of the departments informed.

The DC urged all the DDMA members to be proactive during the monsoon season. She also urged the people of the district to inform about any damages caused by natural calamities during monsoon, and requested the people of Aalo township to “not venture near rivers and streams, keep away from landslide-prone zones, and keep sufficient food items, medicines, first aid, kit, etc, during monsoon.”

The DDMA advised the people of the district to contact the emergency operating centre (Phone number 1077/9485236779), the DC office (6909821668), the SP’s control room (9711713232), the ITBP control room (9436255744), or the Army control room (9402698708) to report any untoward incident. (DIPRO)