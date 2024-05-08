MER, 7 May: Over 70 patients from Mer, Gadum, and Tinali benefitted from a free health consultation camp organised here in East Siang district by the Siang Trust on Monday.

Mer is one of the interior villages not connected by road.

Among other things, blood pressure test and sugar test were carried out, and medicines were provided for free during the camp, which was conducted by specialist doctors, including senior surgeon Dr Bomni Tayeng, Dr Saibal Bhattacharjee, Dr Runi Tasung, and Dr Lung Perme Panging, besides medical staff. Siang Trust vice president Mohonto Panging Pao also attended the camp. (DIPRO)