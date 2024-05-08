Arunachal U-20 football team leaves for Chhattisgarh

ITANAGAR, 7 May: The Arunachal Pradesh U-20 football team left here on Tuesday for Chhattisgarh to participate in the Swami Vivekananda U-20 National Football Championship (NFC), 2024.

Kipa Bharat is the head coach and Duging Yubey is the manager of the state team.

Arunachal has been placed in Group G, along with Assam, Madhya Pradesh and Tripura. All the 32 participating teams have been divided into eight groups of four, with the winners of each group to enter into the quarterfinals.

Arunachal will play against Tripura in their first match on 11 May, Madhya Pradesh in the second match on 13 May,and Assam in the third and final group match on 15 May.

The semifinals will be played on 20 May and the final on 22 May.