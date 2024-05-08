Tobacco products seized, disposed of

ITANAGAR, 7 May: The flying squad of the ICR District Tobacco Control Cell (DTCC) seized a huge quantity of cigarettes and other tobacco products and illegally stored alcohol from various shops situated within a 100-metre radius of schools near Niti Vihar and Senki Park areas here on Tuesday.

All the shop owners violating Section 6 (a) & (b) of the COTPA were imposed a fine of Rs 200 each by challans. The offenders were directed to refrain from selling tobacco products near educational institutions,and to abide by the laws under the COTPA.

Later, all the seized items were burnt and disposed of on the office premises of the EAC.

The team was led by Itanagar EAC Khoda Lasa. (DIPRO)