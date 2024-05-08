Otom Paron Memorial Cricket Tourney begins

Singing Star defeat Friends of 90s by 6 wkts

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 7 May: Singing Star Club defeated Friends of 90s by six wickets in the opening match of the Otom Paron Memorial Etor Gidi Cricket Tournament-2024 at the Ngorlung secondary school playground near here in East Siang district on Tuesday.

Friends of 90s batted first and scored 150 runs in 20 overs.

Singing Star Club chased down the target in 13 overs, losing four wickets.

Ten teams from different villages of the district are participating in the tournament, the organisers informed.

The final match will be played 13 May.

Earlier, inaugurating the tournament, East Siang Economics & Statistics Assistant Director Kasep Tayom said that Ngorlung village, in Ruksin circle, has a good track record in the field of sports. He advised the player to maintain discipline.

Prof Enuk Libang advised the youths to take up sports seriously and make a career out of them.

Rombo LPS Headmaster Talom Pabi spoke on the importance of games and sports.

Otom Paron, in whose memory the tournament is being organised, was a sports enthusiast and played a vital role in promoting and popularising games and sports in the area, Tommy Paron, son of late Paron, said.

Otom had come from Sumsing village in present-day Siang district and settled down in Ngorlung in 1968. He died in 1996.

Sponsored by late Paron’s family members, the tournament is being conducted by the All Star Group of Ngorlung.