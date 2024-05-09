DC holds meet to check illegal mining activities

ITANAGAR, 8 May: Capital Itanagar deputy commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta on Wednesday convened a meeting with all the stakeholders to check illegal mining activities and reduce risks in mining affected areas within Capital Itanagar.

The DC lamented that despite several orders, illegal mining activities have been found to be rampant in the city. “In view of the monsoon season, it is even more important to take precautionary measures to reduce the risks of mining affected areas,” she said.

The DC sought technical expertise of all concerned on how to check the issue and also to streamline the permission process for the notified quarries.

The DC urged all to make a collaborative effort to put a stop to such illegal activities. She stressed on the importance of vulnerability mapping and monitoring in order to keep an eye on the vulnerable locations that could be prone to disaster.

During the meeting, Arunachal Pradesh Space Application Centre (APSAC) director H.K Dutta said that the department will help in vulnerability assessment and categorizing the areas which are prone to disaster.

ADC in-charge Datum Gadi, representatives of the departments of geology and mining, disaster management, Earth science and Himalayan Studies attended the meeting. (DIPRO)