NAHARLAGUN, 8 May: The officials and staff of PHE & WS sub-division, here deeply mourned the sudden demise of Junior Estimator Hura Tachak.

Tachak, who was serving as junior estimator in the PHE & WS sub-division, passed away here on 7 May.

In a condolence meeting here, they observed one minute’s silence as a mark of respect to late Tachak and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

They also conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.