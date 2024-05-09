Speed up construction of the highway

On Monday, Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta asked TK Engineering and Consortium Pvt Ltd (TKECPL) to speed up the work under Package B of the national highway 415. Package B stretching from Papu Nallah to Nirjuli is progressing at a snail’s pace. The slow progress of work is causing immense inconvenience to the people of the Itanagar capital region (ICR). Even though the officials of TKECPL have assured to speed up the work, package B needs a big push from the contractor and officials to truly speed up the work on the ground.

This package passes through the highly congested Naharlagun town. The road from Papu Nallah to Nirjuli is in bad condition too. The contractor has not been able to bring in any major changes at the ground. In comparison, the package C from Nirjuli to Banderdewa has seen a drastic improvement in road condition. The pace of work is also better than package B. The early completion of package B will massively improve the road connectivity in the ICR. It can potentially change the face of Naharlagun and its adjoining areas. The ICR administration should extend all possible cooperation to TKECPL so that package B is completed at the earliest.