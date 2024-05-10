Foundation demands closure of 37 unregistered schools

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 9 May: The Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) unit of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (ACF) has demanded immediate closure of 37 unregistered private schools operating “illegally” in the capital city.

The ACF made the demand while addressing a news conference at the press club here on Thursday, during which its members highlighted the pressing issue of unregistered private schools in the ICR.

According to the ACF, out of the 127 private schools in the ICR, a troubling 37 are reportedly functioning without proper government registration, raising serious legal and safety concerns.

ACF president Ha Tago emphasised “the detrimental impact of declining government schools leading to increased reliance on private education, especially among lower-income families.”

Tago stressed the need for stringent guidelines, including ensuring a safe and secure environment – a requirement that many of these unregistered schools fail to meet.

“While most private schools in the ICR operate with proper documentation, the existence of these 37 unregistered schools poses a significant threat to the educational landscape. There is a need for immediate closure of these illegal institutions to protect the interests and wellbeing of students,” Tago said.

Concerns were also raised regarding the lack of essential facilities such as CCTV cameras, proper sanitation, and fire safety measures in several private schools across the ICR, as well as “laxity in background checks and qualifications of teachers during recruitment.”

“This neglect of basic safety standards not only compromises the students’ wellbeing but also reflects poorly on the commitment of the school authorities to prioritise the students’ safety,” the ACF president said.

The foundation appealed to the directors of school and elementary education to issue closure notices to all the 37 schools within 10 days.

The list provided by the ICR deputy director of school education identifies several of these unregistered schools, including Aab Tebw Residential English School, Agepe Public School, April Blossom Foundation, Arunachal Valley Public School, Bethany English School, Bright Hill School, Budding Kids English School, Care Foundation School, Chimpu Valley, City Mission School, Evenezer Mission School, Goyi Memorial School, Happy Country Kids Preschool, Highland Academy, Holy Child School, K Blooming CWSN School, Kiddie Cloud Play Home Preschool, Kidzee Kids Angel School, Mount Moriah Residential School, National Public School, Natkhat Play Home Preschool, Rising Sun English School, Rockford School, SS Garden of Knowledge Play Home, Sacred Heart School, Sansys Smart School Tots, Smart Kids Preschool, St Claret School, St Mary Mission School, St Mary Pre-primary School, Tarang Academy, Christ King Academy, Toddler’s Garden Preschool, Toko Rehab Centre, Trinity Mission School, VP Foundation School, and Vrindavan Day Care Centre.