Namsai win dist-level HDMT football tournament

NAMSAI, 9 May: Namsai beat Lekang by 5-4 goals in a penalty shootout in the boys’ final football match played here on 6 May, marking the end of the 7th edition of the district-level Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT) Football and Volleyball (U-16 boys and girls) Tournaments.

In the girls’ category, Lekang showcased their dominance on the field, securing a convincing 2-0 win against Namsai.

Lekang also won the final match of the girls’ volleyball tournament, beating Chongkham 2-0. In the boys’ category too, Lekang won the final match of the volleyball tournament 2-0.

In football, Wiladha Mungkang was adjudged the best player in the boys’ category, while Sanjana Deori earned the title of the best player in the girls’ category.

In volleyball, Albart Morang and Monalisha Gogoi were adjudged the best player in the boys’ and the girls’ category, respectively.

The trophies and cash prizes of Rs 50,000 for the winners and Rs 25,000 for the runner-up teams (in both events and categories), along with the other prizes, were presented by Namsai DC CR Khampa, SP Sange Thinley, and Namsai Olympic Association secretary-general Jantika Munglang. (DIPRO)