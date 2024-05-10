Etor Gidii inter-village football tourney begins

Correspondent

MIKONG, 9 May: The Etor Gidii inter-village football tournament began at the Mikong village playground in East Siang district on Thursday.

Eight teams are participating in the tournament, which is being conducted by the Mikong Sports Association.

In the opening match, Tare Korong team beat Birum team 4-1.

Earlier, inaugurating the tournament in the presence of local gaon burahs and senior villagers, young entrepreneur Kulling Panyang advised the players to adopt games and sports activities to maintain physical fitness.

Public leader Taja Taga urged the youths to stay away from bad habits like use of drugs, and consumption of alcohol and narcotic substances.

The winner of the tournament will receive Rs 20,000,along with the trophy, and the runner-up team will be given a cash prize Rs 5,000, along with a trophy.

The cash prize for the winning team is sponsored by Kulling Panyang, while youth secretary of Mikong village, Tatem Takoh, is sponsoring the prize for the runner-up team.

The final match of the tournament will be played on 17 May, the organisers said.