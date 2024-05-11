AIIMS imparts training in border district

ANINI, 10 May: Altogether 150 participants, including medical professionals, administrative officers, ITBP and police personnel, trekking guides, homestay and hotel owners, teachers, heads of offices, and community volunteers participated in a ‘CPR and first aid training’ programme conducted here in Dibang Valley district on Thursday by the AIIMS New Delhi’s Comprehensive Resuscitation Training Centre.

Resource persons Dr Shailendra Kumar, Dr Dhruv Jain, Dr San Yasmin Hussain and Sonali Kumari from AIIMS New Delhi imparted training in basic first aid during minor or major accidents, and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Deputy Commissioner Pagli Sora highlighted the importance of CPR, which is an emergency life-saving procedure and extremely effective in countering cardiac arrest when administered at the right time.

District Medical Officer Dr Hangkham Tangjam expressed gratitude to the resource persons for training the medical staff on the latest protocols and use of updated technology. The resource persons were also taken on a visit to the district hospital here. (DIPRO)