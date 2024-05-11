Fitness centre dedicated to Mechukha

MECHUKHA, 10 May: The 13 Grenadiers of the Indian Army dedicated a fitness centre to the public of Mechuka in Shi-Yomi district on Friday.

13 Grenadiers Brigadier MD Shahid, who inaugurated the fitness centre, said that “the centre, which is an initiative under Operation Sadbhavana to promote the ‘Fit India’ initiative, is a gift to the public for fostering positive relationships with the Indian Army.”

Mechukha ADC Tana Yaho expressed gratitude to the 13 Grenadiers, and said that “the far-fetched dream of the public of Mechuka has been fulfilled with this initiative.”

Among others, Shi-Yomi SP Mijom Ete, 13 Grenadiers Commanding Officer SC Basera, HoDs, PRI members, and GBs attended the function. (DIPRO)