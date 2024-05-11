DC assesses tourism potential of Moktowa village

MOKTOWA, 10 May: Tirap Deputy Commissioner Ira Singhal, accompanied by IAS probationer Namneet Singh, Dadam CO Dr Metung Taku and DTO T Rigio, visited Moktowa village in Dadam circle on Thursday to assess its tourism potential.

During the visit, Singhal held discussions with the head gaon burah, the gaon burah, PRI members and villagers, and assessed the feasibility of developing the village as a tourist destination.

The assessment marks a significant step towards harnessing the tourism potential of Moktowa villageto contribute to the economic growth and cultural preservation of the region. (DIPRO)