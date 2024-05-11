Review meeting on projects under RUSA, PM USHA held

RONO HILLS, 10 May: Union Education Additional Secretary SK Barnwal convened a review meeting on the completed and ongoing projects under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) and the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM USHA) in Arunachal Pradesh at Rajiv Gandhi University here on Friday.

Barnwal lauded the state’s RUSA functionaries for their efforts in implementing the RUSA projects efficiently, and urged the state government and the RUSA functionaries to avail of the central government schemes to strengthen the state’s education sector.

He said that “the matter of post creation is to be prioritised for sanctioning manpower for engineering colleges; the projects for which the final installments were released are to be finished within September or October this year; and pending DPRs for PM USHA projects should invariably be finalised and approved within June this year.”

Barnwal added that the Centre is “giving extra consideration for Arunachal Pradesh and, taking into consideration the educational backwardness, sanctioning the proposals submitted by the state government on priority.”

He further informed that “funding under PM USHA will be according to the timelines of projects, and if the timelines are not adhered to, the projects may be cancelled or terminated without any further extension of time for completion.”

He also suggested that all the higher and technical educational institutions be brought under the SAMARTH portal, “which is available free of cost at present.”

State Education Secretary Pige Ligu assured Barnwal that, once the new government assumes office, the pending matters will be taken up on priority.