Drug peddler arrested with cannabis

ITANAGAR, 10 May: The capital police arrested a drug peddler and recovered 6,534 grams of cannabis from a hotel in Ganga here on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off from a reliable source that a drug peddler was selling cannabis in the Niti Vihar area, SP Rohit Rajbir Singh constituted a special team of police, which conducted raids in various suspected locations, before arresting the peddler from Room No 507 of the hotel.

The arrestee has been identified as Nabam Aku (19), of Apop village in Sagalee in Papum Pare district, presently residing in Abotani Colony here.

The police team seized the cannabis from the hotel room during search, which was conducted in the presence of an executive magistrate.

A case has been registered against the alleged accused under the NDPS Act.

The police team comprised Itanagar SDPO Kengo Dirchi, Niti Vihar PS OC Inspector Takhe Tasso, Inspectors Hage Loder and Tsering Wangdi, and Constable Kipa Ajay.