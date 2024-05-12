TRIHMS celebrates Int’l Nurses Day

NAHARLAGUN, 11 May: International Nurses Day was celebrated on Saturday in the new academic building of Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Science (TRIHMS) here with felicitation of nursing officers and other staffers for their selfless and outstanding services.

The theme of this year’s celebration is ‘The economic power of care’.

12 May is celebrated as the International Nurses Day in remembrance of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. This year, TRIHMS is celebrating the day on 11 May.

TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini, CMS Dr Dukhum Raina, DMS Dr Wangju Sumnyam and DHS DDN Kijum Karga,along with a host of others attended the programme.