ABVP urges govt to take steps to prevent human trafficking

ITANAGAR, 11 May: The Arunachal Pradesh unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) appealed to the state government to take all necessary steps to prevent human trafficking and prostitution in the state.

The ABVP made the appeal following the report of busting of a child trafficking and prostitution racket operating here.

The capital police have so far arrested 15 persons in connection with the sexual exploitation racket involving minor girls.

Expressing grave concern over the report of sexual exploitation of minor girls, the ABVP unit demanded that a thorough and impartial investigation be conducted into the heinous crime in order to deliver justice to the victims.

“Human trafficking is a heinous crime. We, the ABVP, vehemently condemn such vicious acts in the state and shall always fight against such activities,” ABVP’s state secretary Tatlom Tayeng stated in a release.

Tayeng said that human trafficking for forced labour, sexual slavery, and prostitution ruins the society and the nation as a whole.

The ABVP further appealed to the state government to set up a secure and accessible toll-free helpline number for victims and witnesses of such crimes, and to facilitate provision of a free legal aid counselling centre for early recovery of victims.