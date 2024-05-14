AAPSU women’s wing condemns sex racket involving minors

ITANAGAR, 13 May: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union’s (AAPSU) women’s wing has strongly condemned the sex racket involving minor girls in Itanagar, which was recently busted by the Itanagar police.

Addressing mediaper-sons at the Arunachal Press Club here on Monday, AAPSU women’s wing president Ponung Darang said, “The issue is not something new. Such cases have been happening since long, but were never widely highlighted in public platforms.”

Expressing appreciation for the Itanagar police led by SP Rohit Rajbir Singh, Darang said that “such incident should not be allowed to recur.”

She urged all the hoteliers to “adequately check and balance the hotels from time to time, instead of simply depending on the managers.

“You never know what kind of dealings the caretakers or managers might be involved in, in the absence of the owners,” she said.

Darang added, “The AAPSU is now closely following the case, and we appeal to all the stakeholders and people who have any input regarding such rackets to share it with the police.”

“We are saddened to learn that prominent people, such as doctors and engineers, are also involved in this by becoming customers indulging in sexual assault on minors aged 8 to 14 years,” she said, adding that “such incidents are worrisome for our coming generations as this can motivate and encourage people to be involved in more such crimes.”

Darang also highlighted other social evils, like drug addiction and prostitution, happening in the state.

AAPSU women’s wing general secretary Khoda Yalam, vice president Mene Bagang, convener Techi Tannu, and AGS Hura Nanang were also present at the press conference.