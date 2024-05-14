Guv, Maj Gen discuss security scenario

ITANAGAR, 13 May: The overall security scenario along the line of actual control, development of vibrant border villages, and strengthening the bonhomie between the civilians and the Army troops stationed in the state were discussed during a meeting between Governor KT Parnaik and 56 Infantry Division Major General Akaash Johar at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

Expressing appreciation for the Indian Army’s contributions towards the wellbeing and security of the people living in and around the Army’s deployment areas, Parnaik suggested “collaborative contribution in developing the border villages under the Vibrant Border Villages programme.”

The governor commended the GOC and his team for setting up sports facilities and welfare projects in remote border areas of Taksing and Tuting, and advised the GOC to “motivate able local youths to join the armed forces and conduct pre-recruitment training for them.”

The GOC on his part assured to “reinforce the effort to reach out to the ingenious population and cement goodwill amongst them for the armed forces.” He also apprised the governor of the “benevolent initiatives of the Indian Army under Operation Sadbhavana” in Arunachal Pradesh. (Raj Bhavan)