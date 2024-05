ITANAGAR, 13 May: Arunachal Pradesh played out a goalless draw against Madhya Pradesh in their second group match of the Swami Vivekananda U-20 National Football Championship in Chhattisgarh on Monday.

Arunachal had drawn 2-2 with Tripura in their first match on Saturday.

They will play Assam in their third and final group match on 15 May.