AAPSU seeks clarification on illegal appointments in PHE&WS dept

ITANAGAR, 13 May: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has written to the PHE&WS secretary, seeking immediate clarification with regard to the recent reports of illegal appointments made in the department.

Strongly condemning the illegal appointments, the AAPSU urged the secretary to immediately intervene in the issue and find out the facts of the entire episode within 10 days, and punish the officials who were involved in the illegal appointment process.

The union further asked the department to provide information about the total posts created from 1 March,2022 to 15 March, 2024, and the appointments made by the department to various posts from 1 March, 2022 to 15March, 2024.

It urged the secretary to “make information public regarding total number of DPCs conducted by the PHE&WS department to promote and regularise various posts from 1 March, 2022 to 15 March, 2024.”

“All these details should be made public in the interest of the state. Most of the appointments seem to have been made prior to the elections, which makes it very fishy,” the union added.

“The appointments were made in some particular areas by undermining the entire state. The recent illegal appointments have deprived candidates of the department who are struggling from dawn to dusk and pillar to post for more than 15 to 20 years,” the AAPSU added.