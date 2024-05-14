Kumkong Medong lift Otom Paron cricket trophy

[Prafulla Kaman]

RUKSIN, 13 May: Kumkong Medong cricket team lifted the Otom Paron Memorial Etor Gidii Cricket Trophy, defeating All Rounder-11 of Ngorlung village by seven wickets in the final match played at the Ngorlung school playground in East Siang district on Monday.

All Rounder-11 batted first and scored 171 runs in 20 overs, losing 9 wickets.

Kumkong Medong chased down the target of 172 runs in 12 overs, losing three wickets.

The champion team was given a cash prize of Rs 25,000 with a trophy, while the runner-up was awarded Rs 15,000 with a trophy.

Prizes were also awarded to the outstanding players of the tournament.

Ruksin Forest Range Officer Opang Jamoh, former anchal member and woman leader Miti Paron, Prof Enuk Libang from JN College, Pasighat, Ruksin ZPM Aruni Jamoh, public leader Tonggeng Panyang, gaon burahs and government officials of the area witnessed the final match.

The cricket tournament was conducted by All Star Ngorlung, and sponsored by young entrepreneur Tommy Paron and his family.

Ten teams from Ruksin area participated in the tournament.