AALO, 13 May: People from Angu and Kamsi villages, along with members of the All Angu Kamsi Ao Welfare Society (AAKAWS) participated in a roadside plantation drive along NH 13 here in West Siang district on Monday.

The saplings and other materials were provided by senior members of the Angu-Kamsi clan, and the plantation drive covered a stretch of 4 kms.

The programme was organised by the AAKAWS. It appealed to the public to protect and look after the planted saplings for the future. (DIPRO)