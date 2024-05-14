RCML’s pictorial books distributed

ROING, 13 May: The research team of the RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML) distributed ‘pictorial glossary books of Idu Mishmi’to Pen Drive Academy here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Monday, in the presence of the DDSE and the deputy commissioner.

Published by the RCML under the theme, ‘Iniya Ekobe Ahito Chicha Ahito Jichi’, the titles of the three books are Jomey (Action Verbs), Thru(Numerals) and Ambre Ne Praa-a (Animals and Birds).

“The main objective of these books is to encourage and aid the children of the Idu Mishmi community in learning and enriching their vocabulary in their native terminologies,” the RCML informed in a release, adding that the DC encouraged the team to “come up with more comprehensive books in native languages intended for students of different grades by collaborating with the SCERT and the literary societies of the native communities.”

Pen Drive Academy principal Dr Rasto Mena expressed gratitude for the initiative taken up by the RCML research team. He donated 10 copies of a book in the Idu Mishmi language, titled Nga, published by the Pen Drive Academy.

“The RCML has been extensively engaged in promoting and revitalising the vulnerable and endangered languages of Arunachal Pradesh. It carries out various programmes and activities to preserve and uphold the linguistic and cultural diversities of not only Arunachal Pradesh but also other states in Northeast India,” the release stated.

The centre, as a part of its mission to promote and revitalise mother languages, has also successfully completed the first batch of its certificate course on spoken Idu Mishmi language, it added.