SIC celebrates 20th foundation day

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 13 May: The Special Investigation Cell (Vigilance) celebrated its 20th foundation day at the Legislative Assembly here on Monday.

It was on 12 May, 2005 that the SIC was notified as a dedicated agency to investigate all cases against public servants, including offences punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Director General of Police Anand Mohan, who along with Vigilance Deputy Secretary Habung Lampung attended the function, applauded the SIC for completing its 20 years, and said that “the SIC has developed itself in its 20 years’ history into an institution of public faith with exceptional investigations, especially over the past few years.”

He said that acquisition of new-age technologies, upgradation of skills, implementation of best practices,and strengthening itself are things that are “critical for the SIC to be able to take on new challenges.”

He lauded “the successful conduct of the first trap operation in the state” and said that “the operation has firmly affixed the SIC as a serious anti-corruption agency amongst its peers.”

The DGP gave away the certificate of the ISO (9001:2015), an international quality management standard, awarded to the SIC (Vigilance) police station, to DSP L Dawa.

The ISO is a symbol of enhanced transparency, codified rules and procedures, and qualitative changes in the functioning of the police station, which may be the first for any anti-corruption police station across India.

Lampung spoke of the need for “even better cooperation with the public to thwart corruption,” and of how the vigilance department and the SIC have “worked in tandem in the past few years for synergy.”

The programme was attended by officials of the SIC and the Legislative Assembly.