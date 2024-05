ITANAGAR, 13 May: The Sports Authority of India (SAI), in collaboration with Don Bosco School (DBS) here, will conduct Khelo India Rising Talent Identification (KIRTI) assessment for children in the agegroup of 9 to 18 years at the latter’s premises on 14, 15 and 16 May.

KIRTI is an ambitious nationwide programme under the Khelo India mission that attempts to identify talents from every nook and corner of the country.