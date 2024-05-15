Mother’s Day celebrated

PASIGHAT, 14 May: The women & child development (WCD) department celebrated Mother’s Day under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme here in East Siang district on Tuesday.

ICDS Deputy Director Machi Gao highlighted the importance of celebrating Mother’s Day, and said that “it is a day to show love, appreciation and recognition for her irreplaceable role in a family.”

Gao also explained the Child Marriage Prohibition Act, 2006 and its provisions to prohibit child marriage, and the punishment for offenders contained therein.

Pasighat ICDS CDPO Kaling Moyong and Mebo ICDS CDPO Ateng Pertin also spoke.

Teachers and staff of SEED’s Children Home, ICDS supervisors, gramsevikas/ field staff and anganwadi workers of the three ICDS projects attended the programme. (DIPRO)