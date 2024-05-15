DC seeks stakeholders’ support to tackle drug abuse

CHANGLANG, 14 May: Changlang Deputy Commissioner Vishal Sah urged all the stakeholders to take personal interest in tackling drug abuse.

Highlighting the menacing effects of drug abuse in the society during a meeting of the Narco Coordination Centre here on Tuesday, the DC directed the police to step up vigil to combat drug trafficking.

He urged various line departments to liaise with drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centres for rehabilitation of addicts by facilitating them with various government schemes operational in their respective departments.

The DC also heard the success stories of addicts who are clean for several years.

The attending administrative officers, ZPMs, HoDs and CBOs also presented their inputs. (DIPRO)