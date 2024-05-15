RGU conducts prog on edn’l opportunities in USA

RONO HILLS, 14 May: An interaction programme on ‘Educational opportunities in USA’ with Kolkata-based US consulate was organised by the International Cell of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), in collaboration with its IQAC, career counselling cell, and placement cell, here on Tuesday.

Chairing the programme, RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha motivated the students to “expand your horizons and explore your future prospects.” He emphasised on “having specific, clear and meticulous academic goals in life,” and noted how the USA is “one of the advanced countries which promote transparency, fairness and inclusivity.”

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam in his address said that the interaction would facilitate the students in pursuing further studies in the USA, and apprised the participants of how they can avail of the opportunities extended to them by the US consulate.

RGU International Cell Chairman Prof Sarit Kumar Chaudhuri, Finance Officer (i/c) Dr David Pertin, and Students’ Welfare Dean Prof Hui Tag also spoke.

US Consulate Assistant Public Affairs Officer Juan Clar said, “One of the mediums through which people of India and US can come together is through education, which is one of the objectives of our organisation.”

Saying that a large number of students are currently enrolled in various universities in the US in a wide range of programmes, he encouraged the students to “dream big, as the process is attainable if done through a systematic and authentic manner.”

Another official from the US consulate, Aishwarya Mondal, informed about the numerous programmes available online, such as undergraduate programmes which are designed to inform the students of the application processes.

USIE Foundation adviser Sohini Jana delivered an online presentation, explaining the basic steps of applying for further studies in the USA.

The foundation has its social handles which can be accessed at @educationusaindia, where it has curated information which are easily available online for the students.

Sandhya Krishnan from YRG Care applauded the students for their active participation in the survey on awareness and attitude towards studying in the USA, and presented a brief on the importance of having a clear vision about their future career prospects.

Among others, RGU International Cell member Dr Arnab Ghosh, and Psychology HoD Dr Proshanto Kumar Saha also spoke.