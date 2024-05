CHANGLANG, 14 May: The security forces apprehended an NSCN (IM) militant from the general area of Laktong in Changlang district on 13 May.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the 31 Assam Rifles and the state police launched a special operation in the general area of Laktong and succeeded in arresting the militant, who has been identified as self-styled sergeant Wangmun Khimhun, of Yanman village in Khimyong, Changlang district.

The militant has been handed over to Changlang police station.