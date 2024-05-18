DC chairs DCC, DLRC meetings

CHANGLANG, 17 May: Changlang DC Vishal Sah expressed concern over the low credit flow in the district and advised bank managers not to delay loan proposals at the branch level.

He urged the bankers to promptly inform the customers if their applications are rejected, including the reasons for rejection.

The DC, who chaired a District Consultative Committee (DCC) and District Level Review Committee (DLRC) meetings convened by the SBI’s lead bank here on Friday, instructed the LDM to “create a format for collecting data on loan proposals, sanctions, disbursements, and rejections, to be reported fortnightly.”

He emphasised on “state-sponsored schemes designed to create livelihoods with government subsidies.”

The DC urged the bank managers to prioritise opening student accounts, noting that many students missed out on government benefits last year due to non-opening of accounts. He mentioned specific schemes, like Dulari Kanya and others that support rural populations, and stressed the need for “streamlined services and a hygienic environment in banks.”

NABARD DDM Kamal Roy said that the meeting was a “crucial platform for banks and government agencies to collaborate on developmental initiatives,” and highlighted “the need to improve the district’s credit-deposit ratio and enhance the ground-level credit flow, particularly for agricultural and allied activities, to create more livelihood opportunities.”

SBI Lead District Manager (LDM) Binod Kr Yadav encouraged the bankers to “address incomplete forms quickly by contacting customers,” emphasising that “only document-related issues should cause delays.”

He called for support from all banks to improve the credit flow in the district, and for giving due importance to social security schemes.

The managers of the SBI, PNB, Axis, HDFC, ICICI, and Apex Bank, representatives from the Indian Payment Postal Bank, CCRMS, administrative officers and heads of line departments were also present.