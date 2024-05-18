Training prog on production technology

CHAMPING, 17 May: The East Kameng KVK conducted a training programme on ‘Production technology of pineapple farming and zero energy cool chamber’ at Champing village on Friday.

During the programme, the KVK’s horticulture specialist apprised the farmers of the cultivation practices of pineapple, and advised them to “take up pineapple farming to generate extra income for sustainable livelihood.”

The KVK’s community science specialist emphasised on “zero energy cool chambers, which is an eco-friendly storage system developed to enhance the shelf life of fruits and vegetables in a simple and cost-effective way.”