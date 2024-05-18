DC visits Care Me Home rehab centre

KHONSA, 17 May: Tirap Deputy Commissioner Ira Singhal visited Care Me Home Drugs De-addiction-cum-Rehabilitation Centre in Charju on Friday.

During her visit, the DC interacted with the staff and the inmates of the rehabilitation centre, and assured to provide all possible help to the centre.

She emphasised on “providing adult education facilities to the inmates and engaging them in other activities, like craft-making.”

Thirty-five recovered people also interacted with the DC.

At present, there are 30 inmates under treatment at the centre.

Earlier, Care Me Home Welfare Society chairperson Sontung Lowang Bangsia briefed the DC about the rehab centre.

The DC was accompanied by IAS probationer Namneet Singh and WCD DD Hacham Bangsia. (DIPRO)