DD keen on showcasing local, developmental activities

ITANAGAR, 17 May: Director General of Doordarshan (DD) Kanchan Prasad advocated “a collaborative effort from the information & public relations (IPR) department and the state government in the involvement of DD for dissemination of the state’s developmental activities.”

Prasad expressed her keenness during a meeting with IPR Secretary Nyali Ete at the latter’s office on Friday.

Prasad also emphasised on showcasing the rich cultural heritage and places of tourism in the state through the Arun Prabha channel of Doordarshan, which she said would “help in reaching a wider range of audience.”

Arun Prabha is the DD’s second channel for the Northeast and the first for Arunachal Pradesh, replacing DDK Itanagar.

Ete assured the Doordarshan team that “an elaborate plan and strategy” will be prepared “for the collaborative effort to highlight the developmental activities through Doordarshan.”

He emphasised on the need to hold further talks and brainstorming sessions for the purpose with the members of both Doordarshan and the IPR department, and opined that “the collaboration would be a major development in the information, education and communication sector of the state.”

The Doordarshan DG was accompanied by Doordarshan NE Region Additional Director GeneralRajiv Bhattacharjee, Deputy Director General Sanjay Prasad, and other officers from Doordarshan Itanagar.

The officers of the IPR department were also present at the meeting. (DIPR)