Dist-level HDMT tourneys conclude

TEZU, 17 May: The 7th edition of the district-level Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT) Football and Volleyball (U-16 Boys & Girls) Tournaments concluded at the Jubilee Ground here in Lohit district on 16 May.

The tournament is organised by the sports department, in collaboration with the district administration.

The final football matches were played between United Danglat and Khoraliang FC (boys), and between KTFC and Tezu Phantom FC (girls). United Danglat won the final match by 3-0 goals against Khoraliang FC, while Tezu Phantom won the final by 1-0 goal against KTFC.

In the boys’ final football match, Yan Pul (Danglat FC) was adjudged the best player, while in the girls’ final football match Anisem Thalai was declared the best player.

In the girls’ final volleyball match, Samurai won against KTVC. Abonsi Minin (GHSS-II) was adjudged the best player. In the boys’ final football match, GHSS-II beat Tamlanagar, and Kawanso Chaitom (GHSS-II) was adjudged the best player.

The tournaments concluded with the distribution of certificates, medals, trophies and cash awards to the winner and runner-up teams.

Among others, Deputy Commissioner Shashvat Saurabh, SP Tumme Amo, the 4 Madras lieutenant colonel, and Tezu ADC Kunal Yadav attended the closing ceremony. (DIPRO)