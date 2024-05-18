KV No 2 claims ‘100% result’ in CBSE exams

ITANAGAR, 17 May: Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) No2 here on Friday said that it has achieved “100percent result in the CBSE exams for Classes 10 and 12.”

“In the Class 10 results, Arushi Tiwari scored 92.6 percent marks, Manasvi scored 92 percent, and Sumit Kumar Sah scored 91.4 percent marks,” the school informed in a release.

“In Class 12 (Science), Sneha Paul scored 92.2 percent marks, Pranab Kumar Dey scored 89.6 percent marks, and Bamang Yam scored 89.6 percentmarks,” it added.

KV No 2 Prinicpal Vinay Kumar congratulated the students “and wished them good luck for their bright future ahead,” the release stated.