Helpline number for Puroik community launched

SEPPA, 17 May: In a significant step towards ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the Puroik community of East Kameng district, a dedicated emergency helpline number was officially launched by Deputy Commissioner Sachin Rana here on Thursday.

Recognising the need for immediate and effective assistance in view of recurring incidents happening to the Puroik community, the helpline number 7085721317 will serve as a crucial lifeline for the community’s members. Any individual can call or send a WhatsApp message to the helpline number, expressing their concerns regarding the Puroik community’s members.

This initiative is part of the district administration’s ongoing efforts to provide timely assistance to the Puroik community.

The emergency helpline number will be operational 24/7, allowing individuals to report emergencies and seek immediate help.

A nodal officer for Puroik affairs will be in charge of the emergency helpline number.

The launch of the helpline number underscores the proactive approach of the district administration to address the specific needs of the Puroik community and promote and inclusive society. (DIPRO)