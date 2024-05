[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 18 May: The Upper Subansiri district agriculture office on Friday distributed farming implements to the selected farmers of the district under the Aatmanirbhar Krishi Vikas Yojana.

Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom, who handed over the machineries to the beneficiaries, encouraged them to avail of the central government schemes for farmers.

District Agriculture Officer Rukdam Jeram also spoke.