APFA team attends FIFA congress

ITANAGAR, 19 May: Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) secretary Kipa Ajay attended the 74th FIFA Congress in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ajay, who is also the treasurer of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), attended the Congress along with AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey and other delegates.

The AIFF team held an engaging meeting with Asian Football Confederation president Datuk Seri Windsor John and his team. They discussed further development of football in India. Also, Ajay met prominent names in football, such as former Portugal captain Luis Figo and former Brazil captain Cafu. Ajay extended invitation to them to visit India and support the game.