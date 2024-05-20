HU’s sociology dept organises field visit

ITANAGAR, 19 May: The sociology department of Himalayan University (HU) on Saturday organised a visit to the border settlement areas of Balijan circle in Papum Pare district to gather firsthand information on the socioeconomic changes that have taken place in those areas till date.

Forty students pursuing bachelor’s and master’s degrees in sociology participated in interaction rounds and raised questions on the key topic.

Assistant professors Ojep Gao and Geto Yudik, who led the field tour, interacted with Lenka GPC Tana Tad, HGB Teli Tassar and other stakeholders.

During the interaction, the villagers said that cultural exchange and language exchange programmes played a pivotal role in building a cordial relationship with the people of neighboring Assam.

“Such field visits also provide a platform to students to understand the research process (primary research)and are helpful in publishing research papers,” Gao said.