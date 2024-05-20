Modalities for AITF school adoption prog discussed

YAZALI, 19 May: The modalities and guidelines for the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum’s (AITF) school adoption programme were discussed during a meeting of the forum held at Tolum Polyv here in Lower Subansiri district on Saturday.

During the meeting, the AITF Executive Sub-Committee on School Adoption Programme submitted its report and recommendations to AITF president Dr Bengia Tolum.

“Pursuant to the resolution adopted in the second general conference of the AITF to adopt at least one school by all the AITF apex federating CBOs of the state, AITF vice president (headquarters) Tarh Tabinpresented the report and recommendations on the school adoption programme with detailed modalities and broad guidelines for the programme, the model memorandum of association, and the model bylaws for the Alumni Association of the AITF School Adoption Programme,” the forum informed in a release.

“The main stress is given to work out critical infrastructural requirements such as hostels, accommodation for teachers, laboratory, kitchen, sanitary system (toilets) for boys as well as girls, and manpower requirements such as teaching faculties and administrative posts like headmasters or principals of the schools adopted by the CBOs in their jurisdictions. The rationalisation of manpower will be the main focus on manpower management,wherever feasible,” it said.

The AITF also discussed the recent busting of the interstate sex trafficking racket involving minor girls, and condemned it in the strongest terms.

“The involvement of police personnel and ‘peer educators’ of a voluntary health association, an NGO that educates young women on sexually transmitted diseases, in the sex racket is very unfortunate,” it added, and expressed concern over the involvement of people who are in law enforcement in the case.

Stating that the case exposed “total failure of the law enforcing authorities and the intelligence in the state,” the AITF said that “the sex racket is beyond anybody’s imagination in terms of magnitude.”

“Human trafficking has been happening for the last four years without any knowledge of the authorities and happening in the city hotels. The AITF is wondering what regulations on running of the hotels are in force in the state without having any check and balance,” it said, and requested the law enforcing authorities to “handle the case with iron fist and punish the culprits as per the law of the land under relevant sections of the Immoral Trafficking Act and the POCSO Act.”

The AITF observed also that in the recently conducted general election in Arunachal, cash-for-vote and other forms of gratification were rampantly practiced to garner voters in the entire state “in spite of the wide circulation on Clean Election Campaign-2024 by the AITF after passing the resolution in its second general conference for better development of the state.”

“The AITF expresses displeasure over such move by all the contesting candidates, which is an unhealthy trend pushing the people of the state to corrupt practice, and the AITF has apprehensions regarding how the leaders would devote themselves to the development of the state.”

“Such practice should not be encouraged by any political party,” it said.